Liverpool routs Man United 4-0 to go top of Premier League

Liverpool is back where Manchester United is far from reaching: Top of the Premier League.
To know why there is such a deficit in quality now between English football’s most successful clubs just look at how Liverpool’s forwards tormented United in a 4-0 rout on Tuesday.
It wasn’t just Mohamed Salah scoring twice at Anfield, following a hat trick in the 5-0 humiliation in the reverse fixture.
Salah also assisted Luiz Diaz’s opener. Salah’s first was set up by Sadio Mane. And Mane’s goal was provided by Diaz’s pass.
All before Salah compounded another night of misery for United with a chipped finish for his second provided by Diaz’s replacement — Diogo Jota.
A glorious night for Liverpool ended with four fist pumps by manager Jurgen Klopp in front of the Kop. For the four goals? And maybe for the four trophies the season could yet end with.
The League Cup has already been collected and there’s an FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea next month. Before then there’s a Champions League semifinal clash with Real Madrid. And there is the hope Manchester City does not regain first spot in the Premier League, although the two-point lead could be wiped out by the champions beating Brighton on Wednesday.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
14 Comments
Login to comment
ClippetyClop
Liverpool play Villarreal, Citeh play Real Madrid
zichi
Man U got a mauling from Liverpool and Salah is back scoring two. Great goals from Liverpool. 4-0 this time, 5-0 last time. 9-0. Who is Man U again? They have 20 league titles, we have 19.
Man U smarting all the way back up the East Lancs Rd.
Everton is up next.
zichi
Very graceful in a very sad moment.
"Manchester United and Liverpool fans join together for an impeccably observed minute's applause at Anfield to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo after the tragic death of his son... with home support singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'"
zichi
very disgraceful downvote on a post about Ronaldo and his wife losing their baby son. Some people have no heart.
Fighto!
Sensational from Liverpool! The Anfield legend Salah had his kicking boots on again! Always nice to demolish Man U.
If Liverpool shock the world and manage to do the Quadruple, they'll be singing Klopps name from the terraces for the next 100 years!
ClippetyClop
@Fighto!, I’ve warned you about this. What’s the first rule of Quadruple Club?
Fighto!
A man is allowed to dream! ;)
kohakuebisu
That's the fifth time this season Man U have conceded four goals in a match. Liverpool twice, City, Leicester, and Watford. Five times in a season could be first time in their history. They didn't concede four in a match once in 73/74 when they were famously relegated.
They've conceded 48 goals in total, three more than Burnley who are third bottom.
zichi
Manchester United (strike that) Monstrosity. Anything but united.
buchailldana
Manchester united, the gift that keeps on giving.
9-0 wow.
And as Liverpool keep going up, United are in big big trouble.
albaleo
The first rule of football - teams are plural. (Sorry, but I always find that singular usage irritating.)
Jimizo
Liverpool cruised in this game. Didn’t need the higher gears.
Man U a shambles. Sub-standard, average and good players there but none of them seem to give a crap.
ClippetyClop
I like a relevant stat, and yours were all relevant.
I'd argue that for about 70 mins of that match they were in top gear, as good as I've seen them this season.
Yrral
Putin launch, Nuclear capable l Missile today, Russian tennis player ban in England, Ukraine find weapon of Ukrainian Traitors, Google SBU Kharviv Warehouse Google Putin Missile