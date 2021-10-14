Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah Photo: AFP
soccer

Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract talk

0 Comments
LONDON

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is solely focused on the club's bid for silverware amid talk of a potential contract impasse.

Salah is yet to sign an extension to his current Liverpool deal, which expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. Reports suggest the stumbling block is the 29-year-old Egypt star's wage demands.

There have been claims Salah wants to have parity with some of the Premier League's top earners. Liverpool's habit of avoiding giving big contracts to players aged over 30 has fuelled fears Salah will leave Anfield.

His value to Liverpool is clear after he started this season with nine goals in nine games.

For now, Salah is concentrating on ensuring Jurgen Klopp's side keep pace with Premier League leaders Chelsea after an unbeaten start to the season.

"I'm happy as long as the team keep winning," Salah told Liverpool's website on Thursday. "I'm trying to help always, to score goals and make the team win games, that's the most important thing. We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that.

"We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something. I'm sure everybody thinks the same. That's what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish the season winning something."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog