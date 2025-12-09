 Japan Today
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and PSV in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Salah out of Liverpool squad for Champions League game after rift with Slot

LIVERPOOL, England

Mohamed Salah is out of Arne Slot's squad for Liverpool's Champions League game against Inter Milan, following his stinging public criticism of the club.

The Egyptian forward's name was missing from a 19-player squad Monday as the team traveled to Italy. He had earlier seemed in good spirits at training in England.

Salah said it “seems like the club has thrown me under the bus” and he doesn't have “any relationship” with Slot after he was benched for the third game in a row Saturday.

Salah has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during a trophy-laden eight years at Anfield. He signed a two-year contract extension in April just before he received his second Premier League player of the season award.

Salah is due to go to the Africa Cup of Nations this month with Egypt before the transfer window opens in January.

