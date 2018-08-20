Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
soccer

Salah sets up 2 goals as Liverpool beats Palace 2-0 in EPL

LONDON

Mohamed Salah won a first-half penalty converted by James Milner and also played in Sadio Mane for a late goal as Liverpool beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday for its second straight win to open the Premier League.

In a typical all-action display by Salah, the Egypt forward was also the player fouled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka that earned the Palace right back a straight red card in the 75th minute because he was the last man.

The score was 1-0 at the time, Milner having slotted in the penalty on the stroke of halftime after Salah tumbled under a challenge from Mamadou Sakho.

Mane secured victory in the third minute of stoppage time when he ran onto a pass from his own half by Salah, advanced half the length of the field, and rounded the goalkeeper to shoot into an empty net.

Liverpool started the season with a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham and is living up to its billing as a potential threat to title favorite Manchester City, the defending champion.

Liverpool has yet to concede a goal and carries a constant threat with its front three of Salah — last season's top scorer in the Premier League — Mane and Roberto Firmino. Mane already has three goals this season.

The closest Palace came to scoring was when Andros Townsend curled a long-rage shot against the crossbar in the first half.

Liverpool and City are two of six teams with the maximum six points.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

