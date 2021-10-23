Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah Photo: AFP
soccer

Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay

0 Comments
LONDON

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he wants to stay for the rest of his career, but the Egypt forward insisted the success of his contract negotiations with the club "doesn't depend on me".

Salah's current contract expires in 2023 and Liverpool are trying to finalize a new long-term deal.

The 29-year-old has so far been unable to come to terms with the Reds amid reports he wants wages that would make him one of the Premier League's top earners.

That has sparked fears Salah will leave Anfield eventually, a concern fueled when he flirted with Real Madrid last season.

But, on the eve of Liverpool's clash with arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday, Salah put the ball in his club's court as he said he would stay forever given the chance.

"It doesn't depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football career," Salah told Sky Sports on Friday.

"But I can't say much about that, it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants. It doesn't depend on me. At the moment, I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.

"It's hard. I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad and at the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool, but let's see what will happen in the future."

Salah has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 12 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.

He is the first Liverpool player ever to score in nine successive games in all competitions and he also became the fastest player to score 100 goals for Liverpool in September.

Salah's majestic goals against Manchester City and Watford recently were considered early contenders for goal of the season.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog