Record breakers: Australia on their way to team pursuit gold and a new world record Photo: AFP
cycling

Australias set team pursuit world record

By Janek SKARZYNSKI
PRUSZKOW, Poland

Sam Welsford struck double gold on Thursday as Australia dominated the world track cycling championships.

The 23-year-old from Perth helped his country set a new world record for the men's team pursuit in a gold-medal winning performance. Half an hour later, he claimed the men's scratch title.

Australia also clinched the women's team pursuit title.

Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Alexander Porter and Leigh Howard claimed gold over their British rivals in the team pursuit final. The four-man team took victory in the 4km event in a time of 3 min 48.012 sec, more than a second inside their own previous record set last year.

It was a 13th world title in men's team pursuit for Australia.

For Britain's Ed Clancy, it meant a world silver medal to add to his three Olympic titles in the discipline. Australia had set the previous world record of 3min 49.804sec on home ground at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Denmark claimed the bronze medal at the expense of Canada.

Welsford then added the scratch title, the first by an Australian in 17 years at the championships.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

