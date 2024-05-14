Sam Cane set to retire from All Blacks after 2024 international season

All Blacks captain Sam Cane leads his team onto the field for the second Bledisloe Rugby test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Cane announced Monday May 13, 2024 that he was retiring from international rugby at the end of the 2024 season. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

rugby union

By STEVE McMORRAN

Sam Cane is aiming to pass the 100-test milestone for the New Zealand All Blacks before retiring from international rugby at the end of the 2024 season.

The 32-year-old backrower announced his retirement plans in a statement on Monday.

Cane has been playing club rugby in Japan during a sabbatical and is eligible to be selected for the All Blacks, who open their international season with two tests against England on July 6 and 13.

He scored two tries on debut in 2012 against Ireland and was integral in New Zealand’s World Cup victory in 2015. His 95 tests for the All Blacks have included 27 as captain.

Cane has accepted that if he plays for the All Blacks this year it won’t be as captain, with new head coach Scott Robertson likely to be looking elsewhere.

Robertson tried to attract veteran lock Sam Whitelock back to New Zealand from France in what has been interpreted as a search for a captain. The 35-year-old Whitelock retired from international rugby after last year’s World Cup.

“It’s part of the natural process that happens in rugby," Cane said. “I had my time as captain and it was a huge honor and privilege.

“If I’m fortunate enough to be selected in the All Blacks this year then I’ll still be myself,” he added. “I love that team and I just want to see the All Blacks do well, so if part of my role is contributing leadership off the field or on the field, I’ll be happy to support the new captain as best as I can to help make it a smooth transition."

Cane often has not been a popular figure with fans at openside flanker after succeeding the All Blacks great Richie McCaw in that position. He has battled injuries throughout his international career, including a broken neck in 2018.

He was sent off for a head contact early in last year’s World Cup final, leaving New Zealand to play most of the match with 14 men against South Africa. With Whitelock appearing cool to the prospect of returning, Robertson’s options as captain seem limited.

If he rejects Cane, Robertson's most obvious choice would be backrower Ardie Savea who also is playing in Japan at present.

Cane announced his career move after being released from the final year of his New Zealand contract — initially set to end 2025 — to take up a three-year deal with Suntory SunGoliath in Tokyo.

