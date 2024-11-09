Samson and the spinners power India to big win over South Africa in first T20

India's batsman Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Sanju Samson became only the fourth batter to score consecutive hundreds in Twenty20 international cricket when he backstopped India's 61-run win over South Africa on Friday.

Samson scored 107 runs off 50 balls and led India to 202-8.

Wrist spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi then shared six wickets as South Africa crashed to 141 all out in 17.5 overs.

India maintained its unbeaten record at Kingsmead against South Africa since 2007.

The second match of four is on Sunday at Gqeberha.

Samson hit his first T20 hundred less than a month ago, 111 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. On Friday, he smacked 10 massive sixes and seven boundaries. The previous batters to score consecutive centuries were France's Gustav Mckeon (2022), South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (2022), and England's Phil Salt (2023).

Samson shrugged off losing opening partner Abhishek Sharma for 7 by powering to 50 off 27 balls, including three fours and five sixes.

India scored 56-1 in the powerplay as Samson put on 66 off 37 balls with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21).

Samson added another 77 off 34 with Tilak Varma, who scored 33 off 18 balls.

Samson stole the show as he hit another five sixes to reach 100 off only 47 balls.

Samson became only the fourth Indian batter score two or more T20 hundreds after Rohit Sharma (5), skipper Yadav (4), and Lokesh Rahul (2).

His 10 sixes were the joint highest for an India T20 batter, beside Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Samson was finally out caught in the 16th over and India lost steam in the death overs. Hardik Pandya fell cheaply but Rinku Singh (11) just managed to push the total past 200.

Chasing a par-plus total, South Africa faltered at the start. Skipper Aiden Markram was out for 8, caught behind off Arshdeep Singh.

Avesh Khan sent back Tristan Stubb on 11 and the Proteas were down to 30-2 in 3.3 overs.

Ryan Rickelton scored 21 off 11 but he fell in the final powerplay over, caught off Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy also ended a rescue attempt between Heinrich Klaasen (25) and David Miller (18), who partnered for 42 off 37. Klaasen was caught in the 12th over and South Africa folded.

Four wickets fell for seven runs across just nine deliveries – the Proteast went from 86-3 to 93-7.

Gerald Coetzee blazed three sixes in a consolation 23 off 11.

Chakravarthy picked 3-25 in four overs, and Bishnoi took 3-28.

