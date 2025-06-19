 Japan Today
Germany Tennis
Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova celebrates winning her match against USA's Jessica Pegula at the end of their women's singles match of the Berlin WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
tennis

Samsonova saves two match points to oust Pegula at Berlin Open

0 Comments
BERLIN

Liudmila Samsonova saved two match points before beating third-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-7 (8), 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open.

The 20th-ranked Samsonova recorded 18 aces against the defending champion in a match that lasted 3 hours, 21 minutes at the grass-court tournament.

“I can't believe that I am here standing, it's incredible,” Samsonova said in her on-court interview. “Maybe with the adrenaline right now I'm OK, but I think later it's not going to be so OK.”

Samsonova, who beat Naomi Osaka in three sets Tuesday, saved two match points on her serve at 5-4 in the deciding set against Pegula.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka's match against qualifier Rebeka Masarova was suspended overnight because the court became slippery. Play was halted after Sabalenka won the first set 6-2.

Earlier, Ons Jabeur beat the fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3 in the second round. Paolini was runner-up at Wimbledon last year. Jabeur was a Wimbledon finalist in 2022 and 2023.

Paolini was playing for the first time since winning the French Open doubles title with fellow Italian Sara Errani. Paolini lost to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the French Open singles.

