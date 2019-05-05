Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sapporo beats Vissel Kobe 2-1 in J.League

SAPPORO

Ryosuke Shindo and Musashi Suzuki scored second-half goals on Saturday as Consadole Sapporo beat Vissel Kobe 2-1 in the J.League.

David Villa scored from the penalty spot midway through the second half but the visitors couldn't hold the lead.

Shindo scored on an overhead kick in the 68th and Suzuki struck the winner seven minutes later.

Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski were not in the lineup for Vissel which was handed its fifth straight loss. Consadole moved into fifth place on 18 points.

Also, leader FC Tokyo failed to win for the first time in more than a month but stayed undefeated after a 0-0 draw at Gamba Osaka. Second-place Nagoya Grampus remained four points back after a 1-1 draw with Shonan Bellmare.

Promoted Oita Trinita beat last-place Sagan Tosu 2-0 at home, and Cerezo Osaka defeated Matsumoto Yamaga 2-0.

