sports

Sapporo officially drops bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake.

After meeting with Sapporo representatives, the International Olympic Committee says the city will now focus on a bid for the 2030 Games. About 40 people were killed when an earthquake hit Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, this month.

The IOC says it "expressed its understanding that recovery from the earthquake in the region should be the immediate principle focus but greatly appreciated the continued strong commitment as a future host for the Olympic Winter Games."

Four bids remain in contention for 2026: Stockholm, Sweden; Calgary, Canada; a three-way Italian bid from Turin, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo; and Erzurum, Turkey.

