Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Sapporo mayor to halt 2030 Winter Olympics bid promotion

2 Comments
TOKYO

The mayor of 2030 Winter Olympic candidate city Sapporo said Tuesday his city would halt the aggressive momentum of its bid promotion efforts in the wake of scandals surrounding last year's Tokyo Olympics.

"We must first dispel the public's unease rather than rushing forward blindly without regard to appearances," Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto told a press conference held jointly with the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo.

A survey of peoples' feelings toward Hokkaido's prefectural capital hosting the games was held in March, but amid declining support for another Olympics, a similar survey will be conducted nationwide.

The International Olympic Committee's selection of the 2030 host city, previously scheduled for next autumn, has been postponed indefinitely, and Sapporo's backers are keen to make the most of their newfound grace period to change their approach.

Seiko Hashimoto, a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee president, and Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki recently argued that the business model for hosting Olympics in Japan would need to be redrawn.

Japanese authorities launched an investigation earlier this year into the alleged taking of bribes in the selection of Tokyo Games sponsors, as well as the rigging of the bidding process for companies to take part in test events.

Sapporo has been seen as the favorite to host the 2030 Winter Games, with Salt Lake City and Vancouver also in the running.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

city would halt the aggressive momentum of its bid

Too bad, it would be another exciting drama after Tokyo Olympics scandal.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/11/29/national/crime-legal/tokyo-olympics-bid-rigging-scandal/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"We must first dispel the public's unease rather than rushing forward blindly without regard to appearances," Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto told a press conference held jointly with the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo.

"We can't actively appear to be pursuing a big bribery payday.

We will continue to do so as quietly as possible."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog