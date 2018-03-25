Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Sara Takanashi soars through the air to win the Ladies' Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany, Saturday. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP
ski jumping

Takanashi claims record 54th career World Cup win

0 Comments
OBERSTDORF, Germany

Sara Takanashi claimed her first ski jumping World Cup win of the season to finally overtake Gregor Schlierenzauer with her record 54th career win on Saturday.

The four-time World Cup winner from Japan, who ceded her season title to Maren Lundby of Norway, soared 100.5 meters with her first jump and 96.5 in her second for a total of 227.1 points. She beat Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria by 3.0 points and Lundby by 5.4.

It was Takanashi's fifth consecutive win in Oberstdorf.

Schlierenzauer still holds the men's record of 53 World Cup wins.

Iraschko-Stolz twice jumped 101.0 meters for the day's longest jumps on the normal hill.

With just Sunday's season finale remaining, Lundby - the Olympic champion - leads on 1,280 points, ahead of Germany's Katharina Althaus on 892 and Takanashi on 816.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall