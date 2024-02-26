Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia, left. celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)
soccer

Sarabia's goal secures Wolves a 1-0 win against last-place Sheffield United

WOLVERHAMPTON, England

Pablo Sarabia headed Wolverhampton to a 1-0 win against last-place Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sarabia's 30th-minute strike settled the game at Molineux and consigned Sheffield United to a fifth loss in its last six games.

Relegation is looking increasingly likely for Chris Wilder's team and to compound the Blades manager's concerns, he had to watch on as two of his players clashed on the field.

Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza were involved in an altercation in the first half, which led to VAR having to review the incident.

Sarabia's winner came when he met Rayan Ait-Nouri's diagonal cross into the box and flicked a header beyond Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic.

A third win from its last four games moved Wolves up to eighth in the table, while Sheffield United is eight points from safety.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

