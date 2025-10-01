 Japan Today
soccer

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad loses second straight game in Asian Champions League Elite

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad fell to a second straight defeat in the Asian Champions League Elite, losing 1-0 to Al-Ahli Dubai on Tuesday.

Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi scored the only goal in Jeddah, heading in a corner after 40 minutes to silence the home fans of the Saudi Pro League champion and two-time continental winner.

Al-Ittihad, which fired coach Laurent Blanc three days earlier, remains without a point after two games.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s Al-Sadd drew 1-1 with Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates.

FC Seoul defeated Thailand’s Buriram United 3-0. Fellow South Korean team Gangwon FC lost 1-0 at Chengdu Rongcheng in China.

Both Japanese clubs settled for draws: Sanfrecce Hiroshima tied 1-1 with Shanghai Port, and Machida Zelvia played out a goalless stalemate at Johor Darul Ta’zim in Malaysia.

India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant exited Asia’s second-tier tournament after refusing to travel to Iran to face Sepahan, citing safety reasons.

It was the second consecutive season the Kolkata club has declined to travel to Iran with Tractor SC the opponent in 2024.

The AFC confirmed the team’s earlier 1-0 loss to Ahal of Turkmenistan will be expunged from the competition record.

