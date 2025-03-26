Saudis ready for World Cup tough fight after 0-0 draw in Japan

Saudi Arabia's defender Nawaf Bu Washl (C) competes for the ball with Japan's midfielders Wataru Endo (L) and Takefusa Kubo

By Andrew McKIRDY

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard said "everything can happen" after a 0-0 draw with already qualified Japan on Tuesday kept his team's hopes of an automatic 2026 World Cup place alive.

The Saudis came under intense pressure from an attack-minded Japan in Saitama but escaped with a point to stay in touch with Australia in the battle for second place in Asian qualifying third round Group C.

Australia beat China 2-0 and lead the Saudis by three points with two games remaining.

The top two teams qualify directly for next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with those placing third and fourth going into another qualifying round.

Saudi Arabia host Australia in their final qualifier in June and Renard said his side were still in the mix for a direct berth.

"There are still two games, everything can happen," said the Frenchman.

"We have to go to Bahrain, Australia will receive Japan and we will receive Australia in the last game.

"It's a tough fight. We just have to think about the four points we got during these two games and we look to be better offensively for the last two games."

Renard led the Saudis to a famous victory over eventual winners Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he returned for a second stint in October last year when Roberto Mancini was fired.

The Saudis got their first win in five qualifiers last week, 1-0 against China, but beating runaway group leaders Japan away from home was a taller order.

Japan became the first team to qualify for the World Cup when they beat Bahrain 2-0 last week and are guaranteed to win Group C.

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda hit the post with an early chance but Japan were unable to turn possession into chances.

"We qualified for the World Cup but there was no drop-off from the players going into the game," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

"We controlled the game, we were concentrated and we didn't let them hit us on the counter. The players did very well mentally and tactically."

Maeda was one of six changes to Japan's starting line-up from the win over Bahrain, with winger Kaoru Mitoma, striker Ayase Ueda and midfielder Hidemasa Morita all ruled out with injury.

The Saudis were also missing players but Renard praised his defense for the way they coped with a Japan side that has scored 24 goals in eight qualifiers.

"When you are coming to Japan you can't come to be very open, you need to be careful because it's a very good team," he said. "I think the plan was good defensively. Offensively we wanted to go to the space and we didn't do well."

