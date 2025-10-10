Schauffele, Morikawa struggle at blustery Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama

Collin Morikawa (left) and Xander Schauffele both played on the US team at the Ryder Cup

golf

Ryder Cup teammates Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa were both four shots off the lead after Thursday's opening round of the U.S. PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic, as they struggled to cope with windy conditions in Japan.

The American duo both carded level-par 71s at Yokohama Country Club, less than two weeks after playing in the USA's defeat to Europe at Bethpage Black in New York.

Americans Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell shared the lead after shooting four-under 67.

A typhoon is lurking off the coast of Japan and players had to deal with blustery conditions, despite tee times being moved earlier to avoid the worst of the weather.

Schauffele, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, hit three birdies but also carded three bogeys, including one on the final hole.

Morikawa, who won this tournament in 2023 when it was called the Zozo Championship, damaged a promising round with bogeys on the 15th and 16th before birdieing the 17th.

Cauley said it was tough to deal with the conditions but was satisfied with his bogey-free round.

"The winds were difficult, just trying to manage that," said the 35-year-old. "I felt like I hit a lot of good shots, made a couple of putts, and nice to not make any bogeys on a day like today, that was difficult."

The highlight of Campbell's round was on the 340-yard par-four eighth, his second last, when he holed a wedge for an eagle two.

"I was about 83 yards out and actually thought I chunked it," said Campbell. "But it was straight at the pin and ended up going in the hole, so just one of those days."

Australia's 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott was one of eight players tied for fourth, one shot behind the leaders, and seemed to enjoy the conditions.

"I actually think the wind kind of helps me, so I don't mind if it blows a little bit tomorrow," said Scott, who carded four birdies in his first six holes. "Maybe not this hard, but I'd like to see some wind the rest of the week, I think it kind of levels it all out a bit in my favor."

Japan crowd favorite Hideki Matsuyama, another former Masters champion, was five strokes off the pace after a one-over 72 that contained four bogeys and just two birdies.

The Baycurrent Classic is the only U.S. PGA Tour event currently staged in Asia.

It was previously known as the Zozo Championship and first held in 2019 when Tiger Woods was the inaugural champion. Matsuyama won it in 2021.

© 2025 AFP