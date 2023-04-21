Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend Photo: AFP/File
sports

Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes

MUNICH

Michael Schumacher's family said Thursday they were planning legal action against German magazine Die Aktuelle for using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from the seven-time Formula One champion.

The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend -- the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.

On Wednesday, the magazine published the "interview", revealing afterwards it had been generated by artificial intelligence. The article included quotes attributed to Schumacher, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition.

A family spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that they planned legal action, without giving further details.

The family has carefully guarded the 54-year-old's privacy since the accident. Schumacher has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition.

Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva.

"'Private is private', as he always said," Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, said in a 2021 Netflix documentary. "Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael."

Schumacher's seven Formula One titles is equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton's 103.

Michael's son, Mick, 24, is also a Formula One driver and currently a reserve driver with Mercedes.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

