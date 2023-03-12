Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United States' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a three-run home run against Great Britain during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
baseball

Schwarber's 3-run homer sends U.S. past Britain in World Baseball Classic

1 Comment
PHOENIX

Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run homer, Nolan Arenado had three hits and two RBIs, and the United States overcame a slow start to beat Britain 6-2 on Saturday night in the World Baseball Classic opener for both teams.

Trayce Thompson put Britain up 1-0 in the first inning with a homer off Adam Wainwright that just cleared the left-center wall. Thompson - who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers - is one of the few players on Britain's roster with big league experience.

Thompson's drive briefly put a damper on the mood for the crowd of 39,650 at Chase Field, but the Americans weren't down long.

The U.S. grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third and then broke the game open in the fourth on Schwarber's shot that landed in the stands near the swimming pool that sits behind the right-center fence at Chase Field.

In the first game of Group C in Phoenix, Colombia beat Mexico 5-4 in 10 innings when Jorge Alfaro scored on an error by shortstop Luis Urias.

Also, Puerto Rico beat Nicaragua 9-1 and Venezuela topped the Dominican Republic 5-1 in Miami.

SOUTH KOREA 7, CZECH REPUBLIC 3

TOKYO - Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres hit two solo homers for South Korea on Sunday.

Winning pitcher Se Woong Park struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings. South Korea improved to 1-2 in Group B and will play winless China in its final group game. The Czechs are also 1-2.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman had a two-run single for South Korea. Kim's homer in the sixth made it 6-0.

Matej Mensik put the Czech Republic on the board with a two-run double in the seventh. Kim hit his second homer of the game in the bottom half.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I didn't even know that Britain had a baseball team,lol.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog