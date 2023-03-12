Schwarber's 3-run homer sends U.S. past Britain in World Baseball Classic

United States' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a three-run home run against Great Britain during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, on Saturday.

baseball

Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run homer, Nolan Arenado had three hits and two RBIs, and the United States overcame a slow start to beat Britain 6-2 on Saturday night in the World Baseball Classic opener for both teams.

Trayce Thompson put Britain up 1-0 in the first inning with a homer off Adam Wainwright that just cleared the left-center wall. Thompson - who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers - is one of the few players on Britain's roster with big league experience.

Thompson's drive briefly put a damper on the mood for the crowd of 39,650 at Chase Field, but the Americans weren't down long.

The U.S. grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third and then broke the game open in the fourth on Schwarber's shot that landed in the stands near the swimming pool that sits behind the right-center fence at Chase Field.

In the first game of Group C in Phoenix, Colombia beat Mexico 5-4 in 10 innings when Jorge Alfaro scored on an error by shortstop Luis Urias.

Also, Puerto Rico beat Nicaragua 9-1 and Venezuela topped the Dominican Republic 5-1 in Miami.

SOUTH KOREA 7, CZECH REPUBLIC 3

TOKYO - Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres hit two solo homers for South Korea on Sunday.

Winning pitcher Se Woong Park struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings. South Korea improved to 1-2 in Group B and will play winless China in its final group game. The Czechs are also 1-2.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman had a two-run single for South Korea. Kim's homer in the sixth made it 6-0.

Matej Mensik put the Czech Republic on the board with a two-run double in the seventh. Kim hit his second homer of the game in the bottom half.

