Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Femke Bol of the Netherlands shattered her own world record to win world indoor 400m gold in Glasgow Photo: AFP/File
sports

Scientists develop mathematical model to optimise elite athletes' performance

0 Comments
PARIS

Scientists have developed a mathematical model that promises to optimise training for competitors in 400-meter and 1,500-meter athletics events, according to a study published Tuesday.

The model is based on performance data gathered from elite athletes including Olympic 1,500 meters champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, Dutch world indoor 400m world record holder Femke Bol and Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

"We wanted to understand what was happening at the physiological level in a 400 meters, which is a sprint, and a 1,500 meters, which is the first endurance race," Amandine Aftalion, co-author of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, told AFP.

Thanks to new technology of GPS sensors placed under athletes' jerseys, researchers were able to trace with precision the speeds of each athlete, with their position indicated ten times per second.

They integrated equations calculating physiological variables -- energy expenditure during exercise, maximum oxygen consumption (VO2), running economy and motor control -- in other words the role of the brain in the process of movement such as motivation, which has a role in the delay in action.

The data was later examined by scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) who observed how they influenced the speed of the champions.

"Thanks to the quantification of costs and benefits, the model provides instant access to the best strategy so that the runner 'performs' in an optimized manner," the CNRS said in a statement.

The study shows the importance of a rapid start in the first 50 meters, for reasons linked to the speed of oxygen consumption, or that of less deceleration at the end of a 400 meters.

The simulations notably explained the performance of middle distance runner Ingebrigtsen by his ability to quickly reach his maximum oxygen consumption (VO2), and to maintain it throughout the race.

A particularity which allows the Olympic champion "to run at a greater pace than his competitors throughout the race, even though we see him start less strongly," explained Aftalion.

The model could lead to performance support software so that coaches can "refine the racing strategy in relation to the physiological profile of the runner", the researcher concluded.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog