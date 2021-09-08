Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Finn Russell scored 11 points in the Lions' third Test defeat to South Africa in August Photo: AFP
rugby union

Scotland's Russell 'happy' at Racing 92 despite big-money Japan rumors

PARIS

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell said on Tuesday he will remain at French club Racing 92 despite reports linking him with a mid-contract move to Japan's NEC Green Rockets.

Russell, 28, has two years left of his deal in France but had been offered a proposition to become the world's highest paid player, according to The Rugby Paper.

"There was a fair bit of chat there. They spoke to my agent," he told AFP and newspaper Midi Olympique. "I'm happy here, it's a great club to be at. I spoke with (Racing owner) Jacky (Lorenzetti) last week about it and he was just like 'be open and honest about it'.

"It was fine, we spoke about it, not just as a 'give me more money or I'll leave' just an open conversation," he added.

The British and Irish Lions playmaker moved to the French capital in 2018 and was a losing European Champions Cup finalist with Racing 92 last year.

The Parisians' last title win was 2016's league victory.

"I want to stay here, I want to win the Top 14 and the Champions Cup," he said. "I'm 29 this month so there will be time for Japan afterwards if I want."

Racing 92 host La Rochelle in the second round of the Top 14 on Saturday but Russell remains unavailable after only finishing the Lions tour on August 7.

Scotland next play on October 30 as they host Tonga in the first of their four autumn internationals.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

