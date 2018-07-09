Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland's Russell Knox, pictured June 2018, came back from a tie with Ryan Fox in the Irish Open with two magical putts Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

Knox wins Irish Open in play-off

By Matt SULLIVAN
DUBLIN

Scotland's Russell Knox produced two magical putts as he beat Ryan Fox in a play-off to win the Irish Open on Sunday.

The pair were tied on 14 under after 72 holes at Ballyliffin Golf Club in County Donegal.

Knox holed from 40 feet for a birdie on the final green in regulation to sign for a 66 and set the clubhouse target.

New Zealander Fox put his approach into the 18th to ten feet but he missed his putt for the title, leaving the pair walking back to play the 18th again.

Knox put his second shot in a position almost identical to the one he found on the 72nd hole and rolled it home again, with Fox missing his own birdie attempt from 12 feet.

"All the practice, the misses, the bad times. They're all taken care of with moments like that," said Knox, who was winning his second European Tour event.

He arrived in Ireland in good shape after finishing second at last week's French Open and he was going one better after taking second to Irish Open host Rory McIlroy in this event in 2016.

Spaniard Jorge Campillo finished one shot out of the play-off after a closing 65, one shot clear of countryman and defending champion Jon Rahm and overnight leader Erik van Rooyen.

