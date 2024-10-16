 Japan Today
Scotland's Richie Gray will play for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz next season. Image: AFP
rugby union

Scotland lock Gray signs for Toyota Verblitz

TOKYO

Veteran Scotland rugby union international Richie Gray will play for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz next season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old lock has been capped 79 times for his country and featured on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in 2013.

He will play under former All Blacks head coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster at Toyota, who finished seventh in the 12-team Japan Rugby League One table last season.

"It's a pleasure to be here," Gray said in a statement released by Toyota. "I'm really looking forward to seeing you all and trying my best and working hard to be part of a successful environment and a successful Verblitz team."

Gray leaves Glasgow Warriors after his second stint with the United Rugby Championship winners.

He has also played for Sale Sharks, Castres and Toulouse.

Toyota, who are based in Nagoya, have former All Black Aaron Smith and South Africa's double World Cup-winner Pieter-Steph du Toit in their squad.

The new Japanese season starts on December 21.

