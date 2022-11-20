Scotland overcomes 14-man Argentina 52-29

Argentina's Santiago Carreras, center, tackles Scotland's Finn Russell, right, during the rugby union international match between Scotland and Argentina at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

rugby union

Scotland overcame remarkable Argentina resistance in winning their thrilling year-ending rugby test 52-29 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Argentina was leading 8-7 when flanker Marcos Kremer was sent off with an hour remaining, and played with 12 men for a time in the third quarter.

Incredibly, with 12 on the field and defending a five-meter scrum, the Pumas poached dropped ball and Emiliano Boffelli, playing on his club home ground, ended up scoring between the posts at the other end and converting his try.

The Pumas trailed only 24-22 with nearly half an hour to go but it was too long to hold out.

Scotland added four more tries and wing Darcy Graham got a hat trick in their highest score against the Pumas.

Scotland also earned a measure of revenge for losing the series in Argentina 2-1 in July, and flyhalf Finn Russell, who was not wanted on the tour, was the architect of the home side's eight-try performance. Key in six of them was Russell, brought back into the side only last week in the loss to New Zealand.

“Yes, he's now the man in possession (of the 10 jersey),” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said. "Finn's played really well the last two weeks and it will take something (special) from Blair (Kinghorn) and Adam (Hastings) to change that.

"He's got a very good carrying game and his offloads created really good line breaks. His passing skills are up there with the best in the world. Maybe we expect those great passes, but they led to some really good opportunities. It was a very good display.”

A Russell offload set midfielder Sione Tuipulotu angling to the line and the opening try with three defenders on him.

Russell then fumbled in front of his posts and Argentina got midfielder Jeronimo de la Fuente across.

Kremer was red-carded for a swinging arm at the head of Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie in a ruck in the 23rd minute and Scotland immediately scored. Russell offloaded around two defenders and gave a try to wing Duhan van der Merwe.

Minutes later, breaks by Van der Merwe and Russell finished with Graham stepping over prone teammate Chris Harris to dot down.

Scotland led 19-8 but soon learned Argentina wasn't going to lie down quietly when it gambled on an attacking lineout and lock Matias Alemanno powered over.

The Scots led only 19-15 at halftime but made the ideal restart.

Another Russell break and offload saw Graham score his second try just 66 seconds in.

The Pumas went down to 12 players when locks Alemanno and Tomas Lavanini were yellow-carded within a minute of each other, but the Pumas stung back with the Boffelli converted try to trail by four again.

But 12 couldn't hold out 15 and Fraser Brown's charge up the middle and Stuart Hogg's last pass set up Tuipulotu's second try and Scotland's fifth.

Argentina was just back to 14 men when prop Thomas Gallo and Scotland’s Ritchie were sin-binned after a scuffle over the touchline.

Scotland's 14 made it count against Argentina's 13 when Russell set up tries for midfielder Cameron Redpath and Hogg.

Graham got his hat-trick try in the 77th and time was extended after the fulltime hooter when Tuipulotu was yellow-carded for a tip tackle, the sixth card of a chaotic match.

The Pumas had the last say when replacement hooker Igancio Ruiz burrowed over with the conversion from Nicolas Sanchez, playing his first test since he was injured in July.

“At a certain point you've just got to stay in it, stay as close as you can when you are down a man,” Pumas coach Michael Cheika said. “I felt like we could win. We certainly had the effort to win.”

Argentina finished the year with a 5-6 record, but notable wins over New Zealand, Australia, England and the July home series. Scotland also finished the year with five wins.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.