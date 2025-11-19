Scotland reaches 2026 World Cup with stunning late show; Spain, Switzerland qualify

Scotland's late show in Glasgow means Steve Clarke's side have qualified for the global footballing showpiece for the first time since 1998

By Neil FULTON

Injury-time wonder-goals by Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean handed Scotland a stunning 4-2 win over Denmark on Tuesday to qualify them for the 2026 World Cup, while Spain also booked their ticket with a 2-2 draw against Turkey.

Belgium thumped Liechtenstein 7-0 to reach next year's tournament as Switzerland and Austria ground out draws to secure their places in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Level at 2-2 as the clock ticked past 90, Denmark were set to advance to the World Cup as Group C winners until Tierney curled in an exquisite finish from distance three minutes into injury time.

McLean then put the match beyond doubt as he lifted the ball over Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was well off his line, from the halfway line on 98 minutes.

"That just sums up this squad," captain Andy Robertson told the BBC. "Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games.

"We put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it. We're going to the World Cup."

Earlier, Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay had given the hosts a third-minute lead with a towering overhead kick.

McTominay's clubmate Rasmus Hojlund leveled for Denmark from the spot just shy of the hour, before his side went down to 10 as Rasmus Kristensen picked up a second booking.

An anxious Hampden Park let out a roar of ecstasy and relief in the 78th minute as Lawrence Shankland turned in from close range.

But Denmark struck back again through Patrick Dorgu four minutes later before Tierney and McLean stole the headlines.

Denmark will now be in Thursday's draw for the European play-offs, which will take place next March.

Switzerland will appear in a sixth successive World Cup finals after drawing 1-1 in Pristina against Kosovo.

With the Swiss needing to avoid a defeat by six goals to seal top spot, they rarely looked troubled as Ruben Vargas handed them the lead in the 47th minute before Florent Muslija equalised.

Euro 2024 winners Spain found themselves in a similar situation in Seville against Turkey but also never looked like going down to the seven-goal loss that would have sent the visitors through in their place.

Dani Olmo fired Spain ahead but Deniz Gul and Salih Ozcan struck for Turkey as the hosts conceded their first goals in the qualification process.

But Mikel Oyarzabal hit back after the hour to extend Spain's unbeaten run.

"We wanted to finish with a win and a clean sheet, so it's bitter-sweet... but we're happy to qualify for the World Cup," Olmo told TVE.

Michael Gregoritsch bundled home a 77th-minute leveller to snatch a 1-1 draw for Austria against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which sealed Ralf Rangnick's team a first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

"I can't believe it; we made it! I have been trying to reach the World Cup for 18 years. Finally now, at the end of my career, we got there. I can't wait," 36-year-old Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic said, according to UEFA.com.

Haris Tabakovic's early strike had looked as if it might be enough for the visitors to snatch first place from under Austria's noses until Gregoritsch condemned Bosnia to the play-offs.

Belgium, semi-finalists in 2018, cruised into the draw for the World Cup with a Jeremy Doku-inspired hammering of Liechtenstein.

The Manchester City winger grabbed a brace in Liege as Charles De Ketelaere also netted twice and Hans Vanaken, Brandon Mechele and Alexis Saelemaekers completed the rout.

In Group J's other match, second-placed Wales also ran up seven goals as they beat North Macedonia 7-1 with Harry Wilson scoring a hat-trick of set-piece goals.

North Macedonia can, nonetheless, look forward to a play-off place courtesy of their Nations League performance.

Romania, who beat San Marino by the same scoreline, will also have the chance to reach the World Cup thanks to the Nations League after finishing third in Group H.

Sweden, who picked up just their second point of the qualifying campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Slovenia, advanced in the same manner.

The 16-team European play-offs will allow an additional four teams from the continent to make it to North America next year.

