Scotland thrashes 85-0

Scotland wing Darcy Graham dives over the line to score a try during an 85-0 thrashing of the United States in Edinburgh

rugby union

Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe continued their personal battle to top Scotland's try-scoring charts as they ran in several scores during an 85-0, 13-try, rout of the United States at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland were without several first-choice players for their Autumn Nations Series opener, including Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, Zander Fagerson, and Pierre Schoeman.

But they were still far too strong for the United States, a tier two rugby union nation, ahead of next week's far sterner challenge at home to New Zealand, with Scotland yet to beat the All Blacks in 32 matches spanning 117 years of Tests between the two countries.

"Straight away, the players were very cohesive which is hard to achieve in a week's training, with a brand new team." Scotland coach Gregor Townsend told the BBC.

Looking ahead to the clash with New Zealand, the former Scotland playmaker added: "It's a huge match. This game has been sold out for a while. Everyone loves watching the All Blacks.

"We've had two cracking matches against them (22-17 and 31-23 home defeats in 2017 and 2022) but not delivered that winning performance.

"There's no reason why we can't (beat New Zealand). The guys will be up for it and have the belief they can do it."

South Africa-born Van der Merwe marked his 50th cap with a double to take his Scotland tally to 34 tries, but fellow Edinburgh wing Graham moved level with him as the Dark Blues' highest try-scorer of all time with a hat-trick.

The writing was on the wall for the Eagles as early as the fifth minute when Dylan Richardson went over from close range.

And two minutes later, 21-year-old debutant back-row Liam McConnell's run up the left was followed by a basketball pass to set up Van der Merwe.

Graham scored Scotland's third try before Van der Merwe grabbed his second of the match, with Scotland 45-0 ahead at half-time in an utterly lopsided contest.

The rout continued after the break, with Graham completing his hat-trick four minutes into the second half after an exchange of passes with Ollie Smith.

