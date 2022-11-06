Scotland weather strong Fiji start to prevail 28-12

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe gets in to score their sides third try, during the International Rugby Union match between Scotland and Fiji, at the BT Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

rugby union

Scotland weathered a strong start from Fiji to pull clear in the second half and prevail 28-12 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The host looked set for a smooth afternoon when George Turner's early try put them ahead, but Fiji — under the charge of former Scotland coach Vern Cotter — hit back with two tries and temporarily had the Scots on the ropes.

Touchdowns on either side of halftime by flyhalf Adam Hastings and wing Duhan van der Merwe helped Scotland regain the upper hand. Replacement scrumhalf Ben White added another try in the closing stages and the Scots posted only their fourth win in 10 tests this year.

Captain Jamie Ritchie was somehow encouraged enough to believe they're in shape to challenge New Zealand next weekend. But the first half was sloppy and the penalty count was high again at 12, offset only by Fiji's 18 conceded.

“I'm proud of how we fought back,” Ritchie said. “I'm confident we can win all the (rest of the November) games. We're going full guns blazing at the All Blacks next week and we're looking to come out with the result.”

Coach Gregor Townsend was a little more pragmatic.

“We talk about being consistent, but when you play the best teams you have to be at your best,” Townsend said. “We've never beaten (New Zealand) in our history. We'll have to be much better (than today), we know that."

In just the second minute, Fiji was set back when debutant Ratu Rotuisolia was sin-binned for foul play.

Scotland made the extra man count when Turner pushed his way over off a rolling maul. Hastings, given a chance to stake a claim for the No. 10 jersey, converted.

Setareki Tuicuvu wasted a penalty kick chance in front of the posts then made amends with a try on the end of a lovely flowing Fiji attack. Again, his goalkicking was well off as he fluffed his conversion attempt.

Fiji had the initiative, however, and the returned Rotuisolia touched down in the 23rd for the lead. Vilimoni Botitu took over the kicking duties and converted for 12-7.

To add to Scotland's woes, fullback Stuart Hogg was sin-binned as a result of his team being persistently penalized. With Hogg off, the Scots were fortunate not to concede more points as they withstood intense Fijian pressure.

They rediscovered their composure after he returned, and in the last action of the half, Hastings produced an impressive piece of skill to get himself free and score behind the posts. He also converted to edge Scotland ahead 14-12 at the break, much to the relief of the home crowd.

It was Hastings last notable involvement as he left because of a head knock and knee injury two minutes into the new half and was replaced by Blair Kinghorn.

The Scots stretched their lead in the 49th when Van der Merwe received a looping pass from Chris Harris on the left and stepped away from two Fijians to score.

Fiji wing Vinaya Habosi was sin-binned in the 61st for a high tackle on Scotland replacement prop Rory Sutherland.

Scotland center Cameron Redpath had a try in the 73rd chalked off for a knock-on, but Fiji received its third yellow card, to replacement prop Livai Natave.

The Scots were able to celebrate their fourth try moments later when White claimed possession from the back of the scrum and scurried over. Kinghorn added the extras.

Scotland wing Darcy Graham was yellow-carded in the last minute but the hosts remained perfect in a sixth test with Fiji at Murrayfield.

Fiji plays Ireland next weekend.

