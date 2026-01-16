Scott Robertson fired as All Blacks coach, 2 years into his 4-year term

FILE - New Zealand's All Blacks coach Scott Robertson watches players warm up before a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Aug. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera, File)

By STEVE McMORRAN

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has been removed two years into a four-year contract, after a damning internal report into the New Zealand rugby team's 2025 season and reported threats from senior players to quit if he was not removed.

Robertson's tenure as head coach was controversial even before it properly began and he presided over the team's worst results in the professional era, including a loss to South Africa last year which was the heaviest in the All Blacks' 120-year history.

World Cup-winning All Blacks captain David Kirk, who chairs the board of New Zealand Rugby, announced Robertson's “departure” in a statement Thursday.

“The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks’ progress over the first two seasons,’’ Kirk said. “The team are set to play a significant 2026 schedule and the (World Cup) tournament in 2027 remains the key goal.

“We’ve taken an extensive look at the team’s progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward. Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as head coach.”

In a statement, Robertson referred to his dismissal as an “early" contract ending.

“Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback. My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside," Robertson said.

“I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup. I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made."

But Robertson said he was “gutted” by the news of his dismissal.

“I care deeply about this team,” he said. “Given the sensitivity of this situation I will not be making any further comment.”

NZR said a process has begun to select a new head coach. Jamie Joseph, the former Japan and New Zealand Maori coach, is thought to be the preferred candidate.

“On behalf of New Zealand Rugby I would like to thank Scott for his contribution to the All Blacks,’’ Kirk said. “As always, he has continued to put the All Blacks first and we respect that he has done the hard but right thing in agreeing to depart."

Robertson had 20 wins from 27 matches in charge, a winning percentage well below those of predecessors Steve Hansen (87%), Graham Henry (85%) but above Ian Foster (70%).

Robertson’s position became tenuous when it was reported Ardie Savea, who captained the All Blacks at times last year, had indicated he would not play for New Zealand while Robertson remained in charge.

Robertson was appointed head coach in March, 2023 while the current head coach Foster was already contracted to take the New Zealand team to the World Cup later that year.

That created an unprecedented situation in which the incumbent coach had to operate with his successor already in place. When Foster, unexpectedly, led New Zealand to the World Cup final in which it lost by a single point to South Africa, the decision to allow overlapping coaching tenures became farcical.

At the same time, it was clear Robertson was only appointed because he had threatened to leave New Zealand and coach overseas unless he was promised the All Blacks head coaching role. Departing chief executive Mark Robinson has been heavily criticized for bowing to that threat and for undermining Foster in a World Cup year.

Robertson had always seemed likely to become All Blacks head coach after leading the Christchurch-based Crusaders to seven consecutive Super Rugby titles.

Previously, Henry and Steve Hansen, who both led the All Blacks to World Cup victories, and Foster who was an assistant to Hansen had international coaching experience before being appointed. Robertson did not and that lack of experience showed throughout his tenure.

In 2024, his first season in charge, the All Blacks lost to Argentina in New Zealand for the first time and lost also to South Africa and France.

Last year, the All Blacks lost to Argentina in Argentina for the first time. Their 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington was the largest in their history. They also lost to England at Twickenham in November.

