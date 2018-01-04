Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scottish soccer fans taunt opposing player with fake eyes

FALKIRK, Scotland

Scottish soccer club Falkirk says it will take action against fans who threw fake eyes at a Dunfermline player who had an eye removed 12 years ago.

The distasteful missiles were aimed at Dunfermline midfielder Dean Shiels during Tuesday's second-tier Championship game. An accident led to Shiels undergoing surgery in 2006 and losing sight in his right eye.

Falkirk says it "condemns the abuse witnessed towards Dean Shiels in the strongest terms and will be working closely with Dunfermline Athletic FC to identify those responsible."

In a statement, Falkirk adds that it "will look to take action against anyone identified ... and will not allow this disgraceful behavior to be repeated."

A previous game between the teams in October was marred by two Falkirk players — Joe McKee and Kevin O'Hara — taunting Shiels. O'Hara was banned for eight game and McKee for four games.

