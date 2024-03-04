Sea Eagles, Roosters win as Australian rugby league launches American dream

Reuben Garrick of the Manly Sea Eagles scores a try against South Sydney Rabbitohs in front of 40,746 in Las Vegas as Australian rugby league made its debut in the United States

Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters made winning starts as Australia's National Rugby League kicked off its season at glitzy Las Vegas Saturday in a bold bid to break into the lucrative American market.

Rugby league is hugely popular in Australia and the sport's bosses have long wanted to grow its presence in the United States.

A double-header to start the season was the sport's first serious foray into the country after signing a five-year deal to play 10 matches at Allegiant Stadium, which hosted the Super Bowl three weeks ago.

Manly beat South Sydney Rabbitohs -- co-owned by Hollywood star Russell Crowe -- 36-24 to mark the first time competition points were earned outside of Australia and New Zealand.

"It felt like we really had to work hard for that one," said Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans. "To come here and play in front of this crowd is extremely special and it makes it more special when you get the win."

Richie Kennar took bragging rights for the first try in Vegas, crossing in the seventh minute as the Rabbitohs seized early control.

Haumole Olakau'atu levelled the scores after 22 minutes as Manly got back in the game, only for Jacob Gagai's diving try in the corner to put South Sydney ahead once more.

But flying winger Jacob Saab ensured Manly took a 12-10 lead into the break with an intercept try and they dominated the second half, running in four more tries.

The Roosters beat Brisbane Broncos -- who lost last year's Grand Final to the three-time defending champion Penrith Panthers -- 20-10, with a late try from Victor Radley ensuring victory.

The Panthers kick off their title defense next Friday against Melbourne Storm, in Melbourne.

The games were the culmination of months of planning and promotion with Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V'landys hoping the fast-paced, hard-hitting nature of the sport will appeal to Americans.

Some 40,746 fans were in the 65,000-capacity venue, with many from overseas. Reports said at least 14,000 Australians made the trip, with thousands more from other countries, notably England.

While detractors criticized the Vegas experiment as an overhyped gimmick and a needless waste of money, the sport's bosses saw a big market to exploit.

"We are committed to this for the next five years, and we will not be deterred from our goal of making this sport well known in the USA," V'landys told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I'm not worried about the white noise or the knockers. We have an idea in mind and we are going to execute it and make it successful."

He said separately to the Sydney Daily Telegraph that "this is an investment to make revenue and we will make major revenue in the years to come".

"Naturally, you learn a lot from your first one and next year we want to make it bigger and better."

