 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seattle Seahawks defender Leonard Williams celebrates with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory celebration and parade Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
nfl

Seahawks celebrate Super Bowl win with title parade

0 Comments
SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks players and fans celebrated the team's Super Bowl victory with a ceremony and parade on Wednesday, police saying they expected up to one million supporters lining city streets.

Fans gathered at Lumen Field, the Seahawks' home stadium, for a trophy ceremony three days after the club defeated New England 29-13 in Super Bowl 60.

"We're the best in the world," Seattle wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba screamed as the crowd cheered in response.

Players then brought beer kegs, champagne and cigars onto the backs of trucks for a raucous two-mile (3.2km) parade through downtown Seattle.

Seahawks fans, known as the 12s for their role as an extra game influencer beyond the 11 players on the field, chanted the team's name as they delivered a parade sendoff.

"It was insane, all the 12s that came out. It was cool to see," said Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Walker, who took his family on a trip to Disneyland after the victory, had not had time to let the impact of the title settle upon him as he held the trophy in the air while the parade crowd roared.

"Day by day, I've been busy going everywhere. I haven't had time to think," he said. "Parade is the last thing. Then I'm going home and relax."

It was anything but relaxed along Fourth Avenue as fans packed the streets shoulder to shoulder and 20 or more deep for a glimpse at their heroes, some people camping out overnight for the opportunity.

"This is incredible. It's unreal," Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen said. "Last time I saw a crowd like this I was playing (a video game). We need this to last forever."

Seahawks offensive tackle Abe Lucas, who grew up in suburban Everett, smiled and laughed as the crowd cheered and screamed.

"This is amazing," Lucas said. "I'm having a great time. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Some of the Seahawks, however, were already looking ahead to repeat the celebration in 2027.

"We're not done," Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. "We're coming back next year."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel