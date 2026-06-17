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US Open Golf
Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., Tuesday, June 16, 2026.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Seeking another win at Shinnecock, Koepka says he's good to go for U.S. Open after hand injury

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SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.

Brooks Koepka said the fact he was able to practice for nine holes Tuesday was as good a sign as any that his injured left hand will be good to go for the U.S. Open.

“I don't think I would've gone out and played if it wasn't,” he said.

Koepka withdrew from the Canadian Open on Sunday, throwing his status in doubt for this, his return to Shinnecock Hills, where he captured his second straight U.S. Open title in 2018.

The 36-year-old, who shared the first-round lead last week, said the injury involved his ulnar nerve — a nerve that runs down the arm into the hand — that made his pinkie and ring finger feel tingly in the way someone's elbow feels when they hit their funny bone.

He was initially worried about his neck, which hindered him in 2021. But scans came back clean and he is now convinced the injury is only to his hand.

“I can do everything,” Koepka said. “It’s literally just my ring finger and pinkie finger were just kind of -- in the transition coming down — they felt like they were coming off the golf club, but they were just very weak."

Koepka, the five-time major champion who moved back to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf this year, displayed no signs of injury over his back-nine practice with Graeme McDowell at windy Shinnecock.

He said his grip pressure isn't quite at 100% but that he felt no pain when he gripped or swung the club. For a player who has endured a long list of injuries over his career, that almost didn't seem right.

“I’d almost prefer there was a little bit of pain,” he said. “It would make sense why this hurts and that doesn’t. It just feels like you hit your funny bone all the time.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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