Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Seine on Saturday with Notre Dame in the background Photo: AFP
olympics

Seine pollution cancels Paris Olympics test events again

0 Comments
PARIS

Pollution levels in the Seine river forced the cancellation of Saturday's test event for the para-triathlon at the Paris Olympics.

"The laboratory sample had a slightly too high level" of the E. coli bacteria, reported the Paris mayor's sports assistant Pierre Rabadan.

This follows the cancellation a fortnight ago of a test open water swim competition for the 2024 Games due to excessive pollution.

The para-triathlon test event was reduced to just cycling and running.

Sunday's mixed relay triathlon could well suffer the same fate, with a decision expected overnight, the world triathlon secretary general Antonio Arimany said.

Test events went ahead this week in the French capital's river without any issues.

Briton Beth Potter braved the waters of the Seine to win the women's triathlon and then her compatriot Alex Yee won the men's test event on a course identical to the one set to be used for next year's Games.

As organisers investigated the source of Saturday's elevated E. coli readings Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, stressed there was no 'Plan B' for next year's sporting extravaganza.

"There is no solution to move the event, the triathlon and open water swimming will be held in the Seine next year," he insisted.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog