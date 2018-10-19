Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serena Williams of USA with coach Patrick Mouratoglou during previews for the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2018 Photo: Getty/AFP/File
tennis

Serena Williams' coach Mouratoglou calls for on-court coaching in tennis

0 Comments
PARIS

Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach at the center of Serena Williams's infamous U.S. Open final meltdown, on Thursday called for on-court coaching to be allowed at all events.

The Frenchman insists that coaching goes on all the time at tournaments and to believe otherwise is "hypocrisy".

"Coaching is a vital component of any sporting performance. Yet banning it almost makes it look as if it had to be hidden or as if it was shameful," Mouratoglou wrote in a Twitter statement. "Authorizing coaching in competition and actually staging it so that the viewers can enjoy it as a show would ensure that it remains pivotal in the sport."

At the moment, on-court coaching is only allowed in WTA events but not on the men's ATP Tour or at the four Grand Slams.

In September, Williams was warned for coaching when Mouratoglou was spotted making signals from the players box during the U.S. Open final against Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Williams then carried out a running verbal battle with umpire Carlos Ramos who eventually penalized her a game.

The American described Ramos as a "liar and a thief" before crashing to defeat at a shell-shocked Flushing Meadows.

Mouratoglou insists that all players are coached from the sidelines and it is hypocrisy to deny it exists.

The U.S. Open has experimented with on-court coaching in qualifying and junior events and it's understood that the issue will be discussed on the sidelines of the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore next week.

"To attract new fans, you need to get them emotionally involved. You want spectators and TV viewers to have opinions about the players -- and the coaches -- and to know who they like and don't like," added Mouratoglou.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon