Serena Williams Photo: AFP/File
Serena Williams again tops Forbes list of highest-paid sports women; Osaka 2nd

1 Comment
By Ben Stansall
WASHINGTON

U.S. tennis player Serena Williams topped Forbes magazine's list of the highest paid women in sports for the fourth straight year on Tuesday.

The business publication calculated that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion earned $29.2 million in the 12-month period ending June 1 -- with just $4.2 million of that coming from prize money.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, who burst to international stardom with a stunning upset of Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final and went on to win the Australian Open in January, became just the fourth woman to earn more than $20 million in a year -- after Williams and tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Li Na.

Forbes pegged Osaka's earnings at $24.3 million, putting her second on a list dominated by tennis players.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was third on the list with earnings of $11.8 million followed by this year's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Forbes included prize money, salaries, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019 in the figures.

The highest placed athlete from a different sport was U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan, who clocked in at 12th. Morgan earned $5.8 million, most of it in endorsements.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu and Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn were the other non-tennis players in the top 15.

Wow! That is a huge discrepancy between the top 2 and 3rd place. Many of those endorsements that she picked up added a lot of money to her first year because of upfront bonuses.

Let’s hope Osaka learns from Serena and properly invests her money and create a consistent wealth flow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

