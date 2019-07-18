Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Serena among 13 Grand Slam champs in U.S. Open women's field

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Serena Williams will try again for a record-equaling 24th major title as one of 13 Grand Slam women's champions who gained direct entry into the U.S. Open.

The top 98 men and 102 women based on this week's world rankings were automatically entered Wednesday into the field for the final major of the year, which will be played Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

Williams lost to Simona Halep on Saturday in the Wimbledon final. She also lost last year in the final at Flushing Meadows to Naomi Osaka of Japan, leaving her one behind Margaret Court's total of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Along with Williams, Halep and Osaka, the rest of the Grand Slam champions in the women's field are No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, past U.S. Open champions Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko.

Both fields will be rounded out by 16 players from the U.S. Open qualifying tournament and eight wild cards.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL