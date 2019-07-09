Serena battles through at Wimbledon; Halep storms back to reach semi-finals

tennis

By Pirate IRWIN

Seven-time champion Serena Williams is just two wins away from equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam titles record of 24 but she wobbled several times in her Wimbledon quarterfinal against Alison Riske on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who recorded her 97th success at Wimbledon to move second on the women's all-time list, came under enormous pressure from her fellow American before prevailing in an engrossing contest, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

Williams will play Czech veteran Barbora Strycova in Thursday's semifinals which will be her 12th at the tournament. Strycova beat Johanna Konta 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

Konta did not take kindly to her 34 unforced errors being raised as a topic of discussion after her loss.

The 28-year-old three-time Grand Slam semifinalist took to task a journalist who wondered whether she felt she could have dealt better with some pivotal points.

"Is that in your professional tennis opinion?" snapped the British player.

She reacted defensively when it was put to her that it was not only his opinion but one also supported by the statistics.

"I don't think you need to pick on me in a harsh way," she said. "I mean, I think I'm very open with you guys. I say how I feel out there. If you don't want to accept that answer or you don't agree with it, that's fine. I still believe in the tennis that I play. I don't have much else to say to your question."

Konta got increasingly irked when the journalist persisted, saying she might need to avoid those errors if she wished to go on and win a Grand Slam.

"Please don't patronise me," she said. "In the way you're asking your question, you're being quite disrespectful and you're patronising me."

Also joining her in the last four was Romania's former world number one Simona Halep, who fought back from 4-1 down and three break points in the first set to beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

For Halep -- who aside from Williams was the only player in the quarter-finals to have won a Grand Slam, taking the French Open last year -- it is her second Wimbledon semifinal.

Williams, whose total of 97 Wimbledon wins compares to the 81 combined of the other seven quarter-finalists, will look back on her win with some relief.

Riske converted all five of her break points while Williams succeeded with just six of her 16 opportunities.

However, she relied on her power to keep her in the match.

In doing so she managed to avoid the fate that befell world number one Ashleigh Barty at the hands of Riske on Monday.

"I'm glad that I was able to come through," said Williams. "She beat so many great players. She was really so close to taking the win today."

Williams was constantly cajoling herself and letting out roars of come on during the match.

Having sealed the match she turned to the players box where she was supported by older sister Venus and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and yelled, pumping her fists.

"I was really pumped, it was for a place in the semis at Wimbledon -- that doesn't happen every day and it's a long, arduous road," said Williams.

"I just had to just button up and play hard.

"She was playing her heart out and she had nothing to lose and I realised neither did I."

Halep, who ended the run of 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Monday, took the match by the scruff of the neck once she won the first set.

Halep, the seventh seeded former world number one, will face either Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed from Ukraine, or Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final.

"I fought hard in the first set, even if I was down 4-1," said 27-year-old Halep. "I knew I had to be strong, play aggressive as much as possible and I did it great. I have energy, I feel fresh, I feel healthy, I feel confident when I step on the court."

© 2019 AFP