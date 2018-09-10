Serena Williams fined $17,000 after U.S. Open final outburst

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 by the U.S. Tennis Association in the wake her outburst during a controversial U.S. Open final loss to Japan's Naomi Osaka.
The American star was fined for coaching, racket abuse and for verbal abuse when she accused umpire Carlos Ramos of being "a thief" during Saturday's stormy final.
Williams was incensed at the coaching violation, although coach Patrick Mouratoglou, sitting in her box, admitted that he was coaching when he moved his hands.
That violation carried a $4,000 fine, while a second violation for racket abuse -- after she smashed her racket after dropping her serve in the fifth game of the second set -- cost her $3,000.
The second violation also cost her a point in the match, sparking her renewed verbal attack on Ramos, a code violation which carried a $10,000 fine.
Her third code violation of the match also cost her a game, putting Osaka on the brink of what would be a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title.© 2018 AFP
Uminchu
Congratulations Naomi-san!
Yubaru
Not like it's going to hurt all that much to her.
Sadly her outburst and the crowd reaction took away from a great performance by a young woman who idolizes Serena.
Even after all that, when Osaka was asked if she had anything to say to Serena she replied; "I love you"
I hope that Osaka doesn't learn to copy these traits of Serena's!
WilliamJames
I too watched this rant, and it reminded of my 4 year old's temper tantrums. She's 18 and has outgrown them. Clearly, Serena has not while the Champion, Naomi Osaka easily won by her world class play and behavior both the grand slam and the hearts of the entire world. To me she demolished Serena with her 6-2, 6-4 outstanding tennis.
I read several international news papers to get the world's take on this. I think the French summed it up best.
I've translated the relevant parts, and by the way, every where Naomi goes she will definitely get a standing ovation the minute she steps onto the tennis court to play:
I don’t know if you read French but this is right on:
Bourrée d’autodérision, la jeune femme de 20 ans est réputée pour être timide, douce et toujours polie. Quand on lui demanda si son titre allait lui donner confiance, elle eut cette réponse : « Disons que ça n’est pas exactement mon caractère. J’essaie simplement de m’amuser à chaque match que je joue parce que le tennis, à la fin, ça reste un jeu. Et parfois, quand on est joueur professionnel, c’est quelque chose qu’on oublie. »
I try simply to have fun in each match that I play because the tennis, in the end, it remains a game. And sometimes, when one is a professional player, it’s something one forgets.
Sur le terrain et en dehors, la cadette venait de donner une leçon à son aînée.
On the tennis court and off, the youngest gave a lesson to the oldest !!!
tooheysnew
I see that all the Williams supporters are pulling out the ‘racist’ or ‘sexist’ cards - pathetic
ulysses
This is nothing more than a pat on the wrist, she needs to be banned for sometime.
Playing the sexist card is disgusting.
bearandrodent
Caption on photo - Selena saying “Don’t use that tone on me! Do you know who you’re talking to?”