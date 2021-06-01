Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Williams has still only ever lost one first-round match at Grand Slam tournaments Photo: AFP
tennis

Serena 'feels for' Osaka; says she has also experienced very difficult press conferences

PARIS

Serena Williams said she "feels for" Naomi Osaka and has also experienced "very difficult" press conferences in her career after her rival's shock withdrawal from the French Open on Monday.

Japanese star Osaka pulled out of the tournament after being threatened with disqualification for declining to speak to the media, saying she suffers from "bouts of depression".

Williams, who famously lost to Osaka in the controversial 2018 US Open final, said she sympathizes with Osaka.

"The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like," said the 39-year-old, after her first-round 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first ever night match at Roland Garros.

"We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to.

"I've been where I've been very difficult to walk in (to press conferences) in those moments. But, you know, it made me stronger."

Williams, seeded seventh this year, saved two set points in a first-set tie-break as she started her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

