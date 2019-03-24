Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serena Williams returns to Rebecca Peterson, of Sweden, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
tennis

Serena Williams withdraws from Miami Open due to knee injury

0 Comments
By STEVEN WINE
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla

Serena Williams made another sudden tournament exit, this time blaming a previously undisclosed left knee injury.

Williams withdrew Saturday from the Miami Open, an unexpected move because she showed no signs of injury while winning her opening match a day earlier against Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Williams didn't mention any problems with the knee during a news conference after the match, and the WTA had no information regarding when she was hurt. She wasn't scheduled to play Saturday.

Her stay at the tournament was also brief last year, when she lost in the first round to Naomi Osaka. Friday's match was Williams' first since she retired at Indian Wells two weeks ago because of a viral illness.

Williams, 37, has played only eight matches this year. She hasn't won a tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, before she took a break of more than a year to become a mom.

The victory Friday was Williams' first in Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' home and the tournament's new center court. The Miami Open moved this year from Key Biscayne, where Williams won eight titles.

She was next scheduled to play No. 18-seeded Qiang Wang, who advances to the fourth round.

"I am disappointed to withdraw," Williams said in a statement. "It was an amazing experience to play at Hard Rock Stadium this year, and I would like to thank the Miami Open for putting on an amazing event. I hope to be back next year to play at this one-of-a-kind tournament in front of the incredible fans here in Miami."

Williams happens to own a small share of the Dolphins, and she took part in this week's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel