Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with Achilles injury

By Martyn WOOD

Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open on Wednesday ahead of her second round match with an Achilles injury, as the American's bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow.

The 39-year-old Williams, a three-time winner at Roland Garros, had arrived in Paris carrying an Achilles injury that prompted her to skip the Rome tune-up event.

"The Achilles didn't have enough time to heal after the U.S. Open," said Williams. "I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover."

The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020 leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time majors record.

"I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing," she said. "It's more than likely that I won't play another tournament this year."

Her decision to pull out handed Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova a walkover and left Williams searching for a first major since the last of her 23 titles at Melbourne in 2017.

