Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sevilla's Diego Carlos, second from right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal as Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, right, reacts during the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Lars Baron, Pool Photo via AP)
soccer

Sevilla beats Inter Milan 3-2 to win 6th Europa League

0 Comments
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
COLOGNE, Germany

Romelu Lukaku played a part in both teams' goals as Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 on Friday to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time.

The Inter forward deflected Diego Carlos' overhead kick into his own net for Sevilla’s winning goal in the 74th minute, after a game-long duel with the Brazilian defender. Diego Carlos had fouled Lukaku in the third minute, conceding a penalty for the third game in a row, and was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card.

The loss extended Inter's wait for a first European trophy since Jose Mourinho led the Italian club to the Champions League title in 2010. Sevilla has won the Europa League in four of the last seven seasons.

The game started at breakneck pace despite being the 54th game of 2019-20 for both teams in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After just three minutes Lukaku surged away with the ball when a Sevilla attacking throw-in was cleared, and Diego Carlos pushed him down as he prepared to shoot. The Belgian forward powered the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner.

The lead lasted just seven minutes before Luuk de Jong leveled the score with a diving header off a cross from right-back Jesus Navas.

De Jong put Sevilla in front 2-1 with a header at a free kick in the 33rd, but Inter defender Diego Godin responded with his own headed goal three minutes later.

After Sevilla reclaimed the lead, Jules Koundé stopped Inter leveling once again when he cleared substitute Alexis Sanchez's shot off the line in the 82nd.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog