Sevilla beats Man United 2-1 to reach Europa League final

Sevilla's Luuk de Jong, center, scores his side's second goal during an Europa League semifinal match between Sevilla and Manchester United, in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

soccer

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal as Sevilla came back from a goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday and reach the final of the Europa League.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou kept his team in the semifinal at 1-1 with a string of saves either side of halftime, before de Jong won it. The Spanish club will look to extend its Europa League record with a sixth title on Friday against either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk, who play Monday.

With the game at 1-1 and heading for extra time, Sevilla substitute de Jong made the breakthrough in the 78th minute. A cross by Jesus Navas fell kindly for the tall Dutch forward to score his first European goal of the season from close range.

United had taken the lead in the ninth minute with yet another penalty in a season packed with them. Diego Carlos tangled with Marcus Rashford as the United forward had his shot saved, and then Bruno Fernandes stepped up to send the penalty into the top-left corner.

United has been awarded 22 spot kicks in all competitions this season, more than any other club in the five biggest European leagues. Since Fernandes arrived at the club in January, he's scored eight from the spot.

Sevilla evened the score 17 minutes later with a lightning team move which exposed both of United's full-backs. Lucas Ocampos' pass put attacking left-back Sergio Reguilon in space to send a perfectly calculated low cross for onrushing forward Suso to knock into the net on the right flank.

That goal jolted United back into life. Anthony Martial curled a promising shot over the bar before Bounou was forced to parry powerful shots from outside the box by Rashford and Fernandes.

United started the second half in similarly exuberant style, with Bounou forced to save from Martial.

