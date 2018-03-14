Sevilla ousts Man United from Champions League with 2-1 win

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic reacts after Sevilla scored their second goal of the game as he waits for the restart during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

By STEVE DOUGLAS

Sevilla reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time after beating Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to two second-half goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

The French striker scored in the 74th minute — two minutes after coming on — with a low shot from 12 meters and then sent in a header off a corner that United goalkeeper David De Gea could only parry into his own net in the 78th.

That left United 2-0 behind on aggregate and needing three goals to advance. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from close range in the 84th but a late rally couldn't prevent United slipping out of the competition.

Ben Yedder, a former futsal player for France, moved onto eight goals in this season's competition and he missed a chance for a hat trick as United's defense fell apart in the latter stages. Only Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo — with 12 goals — has more.

Sevilla last reached the last eight of the competition in 1958, when it was called the European Cup, and joins fellow Spanish team Real Madrid in Friday's draw.

Roma 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Roma overcame a poor first-half performance to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Edin Dzeko scored the only goal of the match early in the second half as Roma became the second Italian side to progress to the final eight after Juventus beat Tottenham last week.

Shakhtar led 2-1 from the first leg and would have advanced with a draw, but its hopes of an equalizer diminished 11 minutes from time when defender Ivan Ordets was sent off for hauling down Dzeko.

In the night's other match, Sevilla knocked out Manchester United with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford to go through with the same score on aggregate.

Roma hadn't conceded in its three Champions League matches at the Stadio Olimpico this season but nearly netted an own goal when Alessandro Florenzi tried to head clear a free kick but sent the ball flashing across the face of goal.

Shakhtar dominated possession early and Taison almost scored but his effort flew narrowly over the crossbar.

But Roma broke the deadlock seven minutes after the break as Dzeko latched on to Kevin Strootman's ball over the top and slotted it into the bottom right corner.

That gave Roma confidence and it almost doubled its lead 10 minutes later but Dzeko fired narrowly wide.

A small brawl between players broke out 10 minutes before full time after Facundo Ferreyra pushed a ballboy over the advertising boards. Ferreyra was shown a yellow card.

