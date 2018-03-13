Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Shanghai advances to Asian Champions League knockout stage

SEOUL, South Korea

Elkeson scored a second-half goal Tuesday to give Shanghai SIPG a 1-0 win at Ulsan Horangi and put the Chinese team into the knockout stage of the Asian Champions League.

The Brazilian striker scored in the 51st minute at the home of the 2012 continental champions.

Shanghai SIPG leads Group F with 10 points, five more than Ulsan and Melbourne Victory. The Australian team beat Japanese champion Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 on a last-minute strike from Kosta Barbarouses.

The 32 teams in the tournament have been divided into eight groups of four with the top two progressing to the second round.

Group H

Kashima Antlers 1, Sydney FC 1

Mu Kanazaki put Japanese team Kashima Antlers ahead in the first half, but Matt Simon leveled for Australian champion Sydney FC in the 70th.

Kashima is in first place in the group with eight points, while Sydney is last with only two.

Shanghai Shenhua 0, Suwon Bluewings 2

Dejan Damjanovic put Suwon Bluewings ahead in the 51st minute and Choi Sung-keun added a second late in the match.

Suwon now has seven points, one behind Kashima. Shanghai has three points in third.

