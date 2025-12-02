 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Sheffield Wednesday docked 6 more points for club's financial turmoil

0 Comments
LONDON

Sheffield Wednesday was deducted another six points amid its financial troubles on Monday, leaving the historic English club on -10 points and massively adrift in last place in the second-tier Championship.

It means Wednesday has been docked a total of 18 points since being taken over by administrators last month after plunging into financial turmoil under the ownership of Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri, which prompted protests from fans and sanctions from the league.

The club, which was founded in 1867 and was an original member of the Premier League in 1992, is 27 points from safety in the Championship and heading for relegation to England’s third division.

The latest punishment was for “multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations,” the English Football League said in a statement on X.

Wednesday was charged for failing to pay players in March, May, and June this year, and for other non-payments to its staff and Britain’s tax authority.

Chansiri, who is no longer the owner, also has been “prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years,” the EFL said.

The club was already subject to blocks on transfer fees for three windows before getting handed a 12-point deduction for going into administration — a form of bankruptcy protection.

The EFL said in its statement on Monday that it “is not seeking any further points deductions from the club.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel