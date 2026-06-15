 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Tennis
United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to United States' Taylor Fritz during their Stuttgart Open tennis final match in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
tennis

Shelton beats Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in Stuttgart for first title on grass

0 Comments
STUTTGART, Germany

Ben Shelton defeated defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in an all-American final to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Shelton saved nine of the 11 break points he faced to win his first title on grass. He saved two match points in his semi-final win over Jiri Lehecka.

It’s the No. 5-ranked Shelton’s sixth career title and his third of the season after wins in Munich and Dallas in April and February, respectively. Shelton also defeated Fritz in the Dallas decider.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog