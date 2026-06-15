Shelton beats Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in Stuttgart for first title on grass

United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to United States' Taylor Fritz during their Stuttgart Open tennis final match in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

tennis

Ben Shelton defeated defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in an all-American final to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Shelton saved nine of the 11 break points he faced to win his first title on grass. He saved two match points in his semi-final win over Jiri Lehecka.

It’s the No. 5-ranked Shelton’s sixth career title and his third of the season after wins in Munich and Dallas in April and February, respectively. Shelton also defeated Fritz in the Dallas decider.

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