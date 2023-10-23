Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Open Tennis
Ben Shelton of the U.S. holds the winning trophy after defeating Aslan Karatsev of Russia in the men's singles final of the Japan Open tennis championships in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
tennis

Shelton beats Karatsev for breakthrough tour title at Japan Open

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ben Shelton won his maiden tour title, beating Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 at the Japan Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old American, who made his first tour semifinal appearance at the U.S. Open last month, continued his recent rich vein of form in Tokyo, making 18 winners and dominating his Russian opponent with his swinging lefty serve as he closed out the final in 84 minutes.

“That meant a lot to me and my team,” Shelton said. “We have been working really hard since the beginning to build my game and win titles on the ATP tour. I made some deep runs lately. You see the great champions, they finish weeks off.

"They win titles, they don’t just get to finals. They are able to maintain their level throughout the week. I am not saying I am anywhere there yet, but to be able to do it for one week, put together five matches in a row in Tokyo is really special.”

Shelton will rise to a career-high No. 15 in the ATP's rankings on Monday, having started the season at No. 96.

During his breakout season, the American advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, before becoming the youngest American man to advance to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows since Michael Chang in 1992. He also made the quarterfinals at the Shanghai Masters last week.

The 30-year-old Karatsev was seeking his fourth title and first since he beat Andy Murray in Sydney in 2022, but with 20 unforced errors the Russian struggled to get any momentum in the match and challenge Shelton.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel