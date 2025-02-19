Shenhua beats Kobe to stay alive in Asian Champions League

China's Shanghai Shenhua beat Japan's Vissel Kobe in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday

soccer

Shanghai Shenhua beat Vissel Kobe 4-2 to keep their Asian Champions League hopes alive on Tuesday as Buriram United and Johor Darul Ta'zim both qualified for the knock-out phase.

Shenhua needed to win their final game of the league stage to avoid elimination and they delivered in emphatic style at home to Japanese champions Kobe, who had already clinched their place in the next round.

Brazilian Saulo Mineiro hit a hat-trick and Shinichi Chan also got on the scoresheet as Shenhua provisionally moved into seventh place in the 12-team AFC Champions League Elite East zone table.

The top eight clubs advance but city rivals Shanghai Port can leapfrog Shenhua if they win their final league-stage game on Wednesday.

Eighth-place Shandong Taishan of China, currently behind Shenhua only on goal difference but with a game still to play, are also still looking to clinch qualification.

Thailand's Buriram United booked their spot despite letting a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw with already qualified South Koreans Gwangju.

Malaysia's Johor also went through with a 5-2 win over South Korea's Pohang Steelers, who were eliminated.

Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, who were already assured a place in the knock-out round, beat eliminated Australians Central Coast Mariners 2-0 at home.

Kobe fielded a much-weakened side for their visit to Shanghai and they were punished by a rampant Shenhua.

Mineiro opened the scoring with a back-post header in the second minute before Chan doubled the home side's lead in first-half injury time.

Mineiro then fired home a loose ball at the back post early in the second half before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Niina Tominaga and Haruya Ide pulled two goals back for Kobe in the dying minutes.

Shanghai Port trail Shenhua by two points in the table and are at home to Japan's already qualified Yokohama F-Marinos in their final game.

Shandong travel to face South Korea's Ulsan HD, who are already out.

Buriram needed only a point away to Gwangju to progress and first-half goals from Guilherme Bissoli and Martin Boakye put the Thai champions in full control.

A quickfire double from Oh Hu-seong in the second half brought Gwangju right back into it before Buriram steadied the ship to escape with the draw.

Johor gained the upper hand against Pohang but an 80th minute goal for the South Koreans reduced the deficit to one goal until the Malaysians scored twice in injury time.

