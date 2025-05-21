Sherratt returns as Wales interim coach for Japan tour

rugby union

Matt Sherratt has agreed to return as Wales interim head coach for the tour of Japan in July.

Cardiff boss Sherratt took charge for Wales' final three Six Nations matches earlier this year after Warren Gatland stepped down following a defeat against Italy.

Wales ended their Six Nations campaign with a record 68-14 home loss to England and have suffered 17 successive Test defeats dating back to 2023.

Sherratt will have a new team of assistant coaches alongside him for the two Tests against Japan in Kitakyushu on July 5 and Kobe seven days later.

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson and the Premiership club's scrum specialist Adam Jones will join Sherratt on the tour, in addition to Gloucester's TR Thomas and former Wales prop Gethin Jenkins.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney said: "We are very grateful to Matt for agreeing to pick up the reins again with the Wales senior men's side on an interim basis for the Japan tour.

"The impact and positive difference he made to the squad in a very short period of time during the Six Nations was welcomed.

"It was a tough campaign, but we know we are in safe hands while we complete the final stages of our recruitment process for a new permanent head coach."

Sherratt added: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to return and coach Wales again this summer. It is an exciting prospect to go to Japan for two matches in July. We are all looking forward to getting into camp and starting preparations for our summer campaign."

© 2025 AFP